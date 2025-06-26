Dozen injured as bus carrying students crashes into river in southern England

Over a dozen people were injured after a double-decker bus veered off the road and plunged into a river in southern England on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 10:07 a.m. local time (0907 GMT) in Eastleigh, a town in southern England's Hampshire county, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A bus carrying college students from a further education institution ran off Bishopstoke Road, a main route in the area, and plunged into the River Itchen, local media reported.

According to the South Central Ambulance Service, three patients with serious injuries were transported to a hospital, while 14 others with minor injuries received treatment at the scene.

Emergency services responded with two medical helicopters and five ambulances. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

News.Az