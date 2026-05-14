Dozens injured in bus rollover in Australia's Queensland

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Dozens of passengers have been injured, some critically, after a coach bus rolled over on a highway in the Australian state of Queensland, authorities said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The crash occurred on the Bruce Highway at Gumlu, about 1,200 km from Brisbane, around 4:00 p.m.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said 29 patients were being treated at the scene. Two of them were in a life-threatening condition, while the remaining 27 were reported to be in stable condition.

Following the incident, the highway was closed in both directions as emergency services responded to the crash and treated the injured at the scene.

News.Az