Dozens killed in Pakistan blasts

Dozens of people were killed and many others injured in blasts that hit two provinces in Pakistan on Friday, health and police officials confirmed, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

At least 52 people, including a police officer, were killed in the first attack at a procession to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi, or the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, near a mosque in Mastung district of southwestern province of Balochistan. Those injured in the blast were taken to nearby hospitals, with many in critical condition.

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said rescue and relief operations were underway after the "heinous act," adding that "we're committed to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorists."

President Arif Alvi condemned the attack and asked authorities to provide all possible assistance to the injured and the victims’ families.

A second blast occurred inside a mosque in the Hangu district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Rescue 1122 spokesman Bilal Faizi told Anadolu. At least two people were killed, and six others injured, he added.

