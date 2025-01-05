Dozens of dolphins die after fuel oil spill in Kerch Strait

Over 30 dead dolphins found at sea after tanker wrecks and fuel oil spills in the Kerch Strait.

The Scientific and Ecological Center for the Rescue of Dolphins "Delfa" provided such data, News.Az citing the Interfax "Summary as of January 5, 2025 on the situation with the dead dolphins and what we have managed to do (...) Since the emergency, we have recorded 61 dead cetaceans, including 32 individuals that died after December 15, whose death is most likely related to the fuel oil spill. The rest died before the emergency - very old bodies," the center clarified.It is noted that for the current period, such a number of bodies of dead dolphins is an atypically large figure.Let us recall that on December 15, the fuel oil tankers Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239 sank in the Kerch Strait . One crew member died, the rest were evacuated. A fuel spill occurred in the area of ​​the emergency.

News.Az