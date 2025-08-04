Driver dies attempting speed record at Bonneville Salt Flats

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tragic accident claimed the life of a driver attempting a land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats on Sunday afternoon, according to the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA).

During the attempt, Raschke lost control of his vehicle at the two and half mile mark, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Medical professionals treated Raschke on scene but he later died from injuries. The SCTA says the accident is under investigation.

