Drone attack on Tel Aviv results in one death, multiple injuries - VIDEO

A suspected drone attack on Israel’s Tel Aviv, claimed by Yemen’s Houthi fighters, has left one person dead and at least 10 others injured, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Israeli military has launched an investigation into the large explosion near the United States Embassy office in Tel Aviv. The investigation aims to determine why the country’s air defense systems failed to intercept the “aerial target.”In response to the attack, Israel’s air force has increased patrols to safeguard the country's airspace, according to a social media post by the military.Israeli police reported finding the body of a man in an apartment close to the explosion site, with the circumstances currently under investigation.Footage from the blast site reveals broken glass scattered across city pavements, with crowds of onlookers near a building showing signs of the explosion. The area has been cordoned off with police tape.Yemen’s Houthis have repeatedly launched drones and missiles towards Israel and at Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in a show of support for Palestinians amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

