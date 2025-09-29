Drone sighting halts landings at Bucharest's main airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities have launched an investigation after a passenger plane reported a small civilian drone near the runway at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport, temporarily suspending landings, News.Az reports, citing Romanian media.

The crew of an incoming flight spotted the drone during its approach to runway 08R, the National Company of Bucharest Airports (CNAB) reportedly announced.

The aircraft landed safely, but operations were briefly halted as a precaution.

“In line with the cooperation procedure between ROMATSA and the National Company of Bucharest Airports, landings were temporarily suspended and aircraft in the area were directed to holding points,” CNAB said. “After evaluating the situation, landing operations were resumed on the airport’s other runway without incident.”

Unauthorized drone activity is strictly prohibited in and around both civilian and military airports in Romania. Officials stressed that operating drones in restricted areas poses a serious risk to flight safety and may lead to criminal charges.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the drone operator and determine possible legal measures.

