Tag:
Drone Activity
Belgium spots 15 drones over military base near German border
03 Oct 2025-14:09
Munich Airport resumes operations after drone disruption
03 Oct 2025-10:06
Munich airport halts flights after drones detected nearby
03 Oct 2025-08:33
Norway spots unidentified drone over North Sea gas field
30 Sep 2025-10:49
Drone sighting halts landings at Bucharest's main airport
29 Sep 2025-10:42
Germany reports suspicious drone activity near the Baltic
26 Sep 2025-21:57
Denmark reports drone activity across multiple airports -
VIDEO
25 Sep 2025-10:06
Copenhagen, Oslo airports briefly shut down after drone sightings
23 Sep 2025-08:41
