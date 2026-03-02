Drone struck a fuel tank terminal in Abu Dhabi
AFP via Getty Images
A drone hit a fuel tank terminal in Abu Dhabi, sparking a fire, but operations remain unaffected.
“Abu Dhabi authorities have responded today to a fire resulting from the targeting of a Musaffah fuel tank terminal by a drone,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
“The situation was promptly contained. No injuries were reported and there was no impact on operations.”
By Ulviyya Salmanli