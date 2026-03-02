Drone struck a fuel tank terminal in Abu Dhabi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A drone hit a fuel tank terminal in Abu Dhabi, sparking a fire, but operations remain unaffected.

“Abu Dhabi authorities have responded today to a fire resulting from the targeting of a Musaffah fuel tank terminal by a drone,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The situation was promptly contained. No injuries were reported and there was no impact on operations.”

News.Az