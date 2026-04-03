Greece reshuffles cabinet after EU farm subsidies scandal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reshuffled his cabinet after several government figures were implicated in a multimillion-euro farm subsidies scandal.

The move follows an investigation by the European Public Prosecutor's Office into alleged irregularities in the allocation of EU agricultural funds, News.az reports, citing BBC.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Armenia warns of leaving CSTO and EAEU if Russia raises gas prices

EU calls for windfall tax on energy firms due to Mideast tensions

Five EU states call for energy profit tax

In a time of war, Chinese museums are a safe haven for ancient treasures of Iran

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said key portfolios would remain unchanged despite the reshuffle, according to state broadcaster ERT.

Former European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas has been appointed rural development and food minister, while Evangelos Tournas will take over as climate crisis and civil protection minister.

Deputy Health Minister Dimitris Vartzopoulos, who was named in the investigation, will see his responsibilities redistributed within the ministry.

The probe centres on alleged interference in subsidy distribution, with claims that payments were made to ineligible farmers using falsified documents. The case relates to the management of OPEKEPE, the former body responsible for distributing EU farm subsidies.

Two case files have been submitted to the Greek parliament involving 11 lawmakers, as well as former ministers and officials. Proceedings to lift parliamentary immunity are expected to begin next week.

Opposition parties have called for ministerial dismissals and snap elections, and may seek a vote of no confidence in the coming weeks.

News.Az