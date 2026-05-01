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Drug lab destroyed in Afghanistan’s Helmand province

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Drug lab destroyed in Afghanistan’s Helmand province
Photo: Getty Images

A drug-processing laboratory has been destroyed in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand Province during a counter-narcotics operation, local authorities confirmed on May 1, 2026.

According to a statement from the provincial directorate for information and culture, police carried out a raid in the Sangin district, where they dismantled a facility used for the production of heroin. Officers also seized a large quantity of materials and equipment used in the drug manufacturing process, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The operation is part of ongoing counter-narcotics efforts in the region, which has long been a major transit and production area for illicit drugs. Authorities did not immediately provide details on any arrests linked to the raid.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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