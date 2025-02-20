Dubai greenlights construction of Burj Azizi, potentially world’s second-tallest building

Renderings of the Burj Azizi, which could be the second-tallest building in the world. AZIZI

Construction has officially been approved for the Burj Azizi in Dubai, a tower that, upon completion, could become the world's second-tallest building.

Standing at a planned height of 2,379 feet, the Burj Azizi would be just over 300 feet shorter than the Burj Khalifa, also in Dubai, which stands at 2,722 feet, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Approved on February 18, the Burj Azizi’s projected completion date in 2028 raises the possibility that future skyscrapers could alter its rank on the list of tallest buildings. If built today, it would claim the title of second-tallest globally.

The Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia, which aims to be over 3,000 feet, also has a 2028 completion date. Despite delays, it has a several-year head start on the Azizi, with one-third of the structure already completed.

This means that if the Jeddah Tower is completed first, the Azizi will be the third-largest building in the world—running against much of its promotional material.

While an exact timeline has not yet been confirmed by constructors, the cost is estimated to be around 6 billion dirham, or $1.6 billion.

The 130-floor tower will be home to a "seven-star" hotel that claims to have the highest hotel rooms in the world. It will also feature a multi-story observation deck on the higher floors.

News.Az