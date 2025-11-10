Ducks extend streak to seven with 4-1 win over Jets

Sennecke, who has quickly proven himself in the NHL, opened the scoring in the first period with a one-timer and added a second in the second, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The 19-year-old now has six goals and five assists in 15 games, solidifying his spot on the Ducks’ roster after being selected No. 3 overall in the 2024 draft.

Carlsson, 20, also had a standout performance, scoring twice on the power play to extend his point streak. His goals came in the first and third periods, bringing his season total to 10 goals and 19 points in 10 games. His recent run has kept him among the NHL’s top scorers.

Cutter Gauthier and Chris Kreider each had two assists, while Lukas Dostal made 23 saves to secure the win for the Ducks, who have now scored 33 goals during their longest winning streak in two years.

Kyle Connor scored for Winnipeg, but the Jets’ recent struggles continued as they fell to 3-3 on their current road trip. Eric Comrie stopped 17 shots in the loss.

