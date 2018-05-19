Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new titles explained

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Kensington Palace has announced.

By tradition, male members of the Royal family receive a title from the monarch on their wedding day, and the vacant title Duke of Sussex has always been regarded as the most likely choice for the Prince.

The only previous Duke of Sussex was married twice, but neither of his marriages was approved by his father, George III, meaning they were considered unlawful.

