Dutch seismologist warns of possible earthquake in Middle East

Dutch seismologist Frank Hoogerbeets, who "predicted" an earthquake in Turkey in February 2023, warned of a major earthquake expected in the Middle East in a YouTube video posted on Friday, News.az reports citing The Jerusalem Post .

According to Hoogerbeets, a planetary alignment involving Mercury, Earth, Mars, and other planets on February 24 could bring significant seismic activity, possibly resulting in an earthquake that could reach a magnitude of 7.8 or higher.“It is not unthinkable that it could happen in the coming time-frame. I'm not saying that it will happen, but there is the potential. And these atmospheric anomalies are pretty close,” he stated, emphasizing heightened risks in regions such as eastern Turkey and Iran, where earthquakes of 6 to 7 magnitude are possible.“It does not happen often, but if you are in Iran, be on extra alert as well,” he added.Israeli earthquake experts emphasized that preparations for a major earthquake should rely on established geological data rather than on speculative or astrological methods, Maariv reported.

