Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha dies at 47 after long illness

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has died at the age of 47 after suffering multiple health complications and spending nearly four years in a coma, the Royal Palace announced.

The princess had been hospitalized since December 2022 after losing consciousness due to a heart condition while visiting Nakhon Ratchasima and was later transferred to Bangkok for treatment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Princess Bajrakitiyabha died on Thursday evening after her condition deteriorated due to an intra-abdominal infection, colitis, low blood pressure, arrhythmias and blood clotting disorders.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Thai court sentences two Uyghur men to death over 2015 Bangkok bombing

Thai court sentences two Uyghur men to death for 2015 Bangkok bombing

US diplomat’s body found in Myanmar, Thai woman arrested

Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin set free after royal pardon

Born on December 7, 1978, Princess Bajrakitiyabha, widely known as Princess Pa, was the daughter of then Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and Princess Soamsawali. She played a prominent role in public life and was recognized for her work supporting female prisoners and promoting their rights.

The princess studied law at Cornell University, earning both a master's degree and a doctorate, and worked in the Thai Office of the Attorney-General. She later served as Thailand's ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia before returning to public service in Bangkok.

In 2017, she was appointed a goodwill ambassador for the rule of law in Southeast Asia by the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. She later joined the army and held the rank of general while serving in the Royal Security Command.

The Royal Palace said funeral rites will be held in her honor, while the government is expected to declare a period of national mourning.

News.Az