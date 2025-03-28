E-bike rider killed in collision with police car in Sydney

+ ↺ − 16 px

An e-bike rider was killed on Friday in a collision with a police car in Sydney, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Police said that officers from the South Sydney Police Area Command were attempting to pull over a man riding an e-bike at about 3 a.m. local time on Friday in the inner-city suburb of Waterloo when the police vehicle and bike collided.

A police statement said the rider, a man believed to be aged in his 40s, was treated by ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.

A critical incident investigation has been opened into the circumstances of the man's death and police actions.

News.Az