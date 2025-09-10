E-commerce firm Pattern targets $2.6 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

+ ↺ − 16 px

E-commerce accelerator Pattern said on Wednesday it is seeking a valuation of up to $2.64 billion in its planned U.S. initial public offering (IPO), marking another sign of renewed demand for new listings.

The Utah-based company and some existing shareholders will offer 21.4 million shares, priced between $13 and $15 each, aiming to raise as much as $321 million, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Pattern will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker “PTRN.”

Founded in 2013 as iServe by David Wright and Melanie Alder, Pattern helps brands expand on platforms including Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, TikTok Shop, and Mercado Libre.

The IPO comes amid a rebound in U.S. listings following high-profile debuts from Figma and Circle earlier this year. The April slowdown, tied to tariff concerns, has given way to stronger investor confidence as trade prospects improve.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are leading the underwriting of the offering.

News.Az