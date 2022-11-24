E-Kiosk digital platform will meet modern requirements – official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The E-Kiosk digital distribution platform of newspapers and magazines will meet modern requirements, Kamran Hasanov, Head of the Media Sector at the Department for Work with NGOs and Communication of the Presidential Administration, said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a presentation ceremony held in Baku for the E-Kiosk digital platform, News.Az reports.

Hasanov pointed to the positive changes that took place in the field of media in the last two years since President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on media reforms.

The official also spoke about some difficulties the print media is currently faced with.

“There is a need for a new conceptual approach in the field of print media. In Azerbaijan, these difficulties are related to advertising and distribution. The media of modern times must adapt to digital technologies,” Hasanov added.

News.Az