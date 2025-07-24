Early Pepe Coin (PEPE) buyers made 100x — here's the next Ethereum-based meme coin to explode

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2023, Pepe Coin (PEPE) took the crypto community by surprise, becoming one of the most legendary meme coins on the Ethereum network. With no utility, no roadmap, and only meme hype, PEPE still generated an impressive 100x earnings for its initial purchasers. A few hundred dollars of profit on it was life-changing, as they put it, because it was one of those too-early-to-believe plays. However, this has changed now. The market cap of the PEPE is in the billions, trading at around $0.00001309, and the chance to get such returns again has disappeared. The crypto community is once again craving the next meme coin to blow up, and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is proving to be the best Ethereum-based one capable of bringing explosive gains in the current market cycle.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): A Cultural Legend, But Growth Is Tapped Out

It cannot be denied that PEPE has had an effect. It was inspired by internet meme culture, went viral on social media, and gripped the world. The first group of purchasers received 50x, 100x, and even 150x gains, which is why PEPE can be called one of the most successful meme coin launches ever. To do another 100x now, PEPE would require tens of billions of dollars worth of capital, which is practically unattainable even during a manic market. Its potential to expand aggressively is very low, although it is a significant part of crypto history.

LILPEPE: Ethereum-Compatible Meme Coin With 100x Potential

Soon to become one of the most notable meme coins of 2025, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is not only catching eyes due to its name. Unlike the typical meme tokens, which are merely hype, LILPEPE is backed by a Layer-2 blockchain, enabling lightning-fast transactions and outrageously low fees. Such an Ethereum-compatible foundation is ideally suited to real-world DeFi applications, NFTs, and micro-transactions, which PEPE has never provided. LILPEPE also proposes actual Utility in the Pepe Pump Pad. This secure meme token launchpad enables developers to launch new projects with liquidity locks and protection against rug pulls. It is an ecosystem innovation that presents LILPEPE with an enormous advantage, meme energy, and real infrastructure. At the presale stage, LILPEPE costs $0.016, which has already raised more than $8.5 million, indicating increased investor interest. The fact that it appears on CoinMarketCap has only increased the hype, placing it in an ideal spot before a significant exchange listing.

Why LILPEPE Can Become the Breakout Star in 2025

Although PEPE established the benchmark of meme coin frenzy, LILPEPE is preparing to be the next big winner. That is why so many traders are investing in this under-the-radar gem:

Designed on Layer 2: LILPEPE is fast, cost-effective, scalable, and prepared to handle meme trading at large volumes and integrate with DeFi.

Ethereum-Compatible: It is designed to leverage the largest crypto ecosystem without incurring excessive ETH gas fees.

Real Infrastructure: The Pepe Pump Pad offers communities and developers a more innovative and safer means of launching a meme token.

Community Support and Viral Marketing: LILPEPE benefits from the strong backing of the community and the Potential for successful viral marketing. The $777K giveaway has already generated massive excitement, and with its well-engaged social media accounts, LILPEPE is poised to experience exponential growth in the next few months. Experts estimate that the coin has the potential for more than a 3,500 percent revenue increase in 2026. Still, LILPEPE has enough Potential to be the ongoing cycle's most extensive meme coin narration.

The Way To Purchase Lilpepe Before It Lands On Major Exchanges

The earlier you join, the greater the upside you can get. This is the way to acquire LILPEPE before the next phase of the presale:

Add MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Get your wallet funded with ETH or USDT (ERC-20)

Visit the official presale site at littlepepe.com

Connect your wallet and get your tokens at the presale.

The token's price increases at every presale phase; the earlier you get in, the better it is. Stage 7 is a good starting point before the token listing on exchanges, increasing the price even further.

The Bottom Line: LILPEPE Is the Next Ethereum-based Meme Coin to Follow

Pepe Coin made headlines in 2023 with incredible gains, but this is no longer the case, considering its current price of $ 0.0000102 and a market cap measured in billions. In the meantime, LILPEPE is only just beginning, with a price of $0.016, and already boasts Layer-2 speed, compatibility with Ethereum, and real-world infrastructure. As the buzz grows and the community remains strong behind the coin, it is easy to see this meme coin based on Ethereum as the breakout story of 2025. Use littlepepe.com to buy your tokens before the presale reaches its last phase.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

News.Az