Early Southern California heatwave leads to dozens of rescues

Authorities in Southern California carried out numerous emergency rescues over the weekend amid an early-season mini heat wave.

Amid record temperatures, the Orange County Fire Authority said fire officials and other agencies had partnered to conduct operations, including one captured on video in Aliso and Woods Canyons Wilderness Park, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

“Over a dozen people have been rescued collectively,” it wrote in a post on Facebook.

The agency noted that it was 96 degrees Fahrenheit by mid-afternoon in the city of Aliso Viejo. The heat wave was swift, jumping to as many as 20 degrees above normal around Los Angeles County, according to the National Weather Service.

“If you do head out, please bring plenty of hydration with you,” it advised.

Multiple hikers were caught off guard across the region.

A 55-year-old woman who was hiking in the Hollywood Hills and was weak from heat exhaustion was also taken to the hospital in a helicopter. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the rescue to The Independent on Monday, saying her condition was “fair.”

Another hiker in Riverside County was stranded and dehydrated. Riverside County firefighters also hoisted the patient out of the area using a helicopter. They were transported to a local area hospital in an ambulance with “critical injuries.”

More rescues were reported in Riverside County and Anaheim, according to The Los Angeles Times. No other information about the hikers was provided.

The life-saving efforts came after forecasters warned about the hottest weekend of the year.

On Saturday, the high temperature calendar day record was broken in Woodland Hills, up from 99 degrees in 1984 to 102 degrees. Paso Robles missed their record by just one degree. On Sunday, Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles reached record highs again. Temperatures eased by the end of the weekend.

