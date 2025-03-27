+ ↺ − 16 px

Even during market downturns, one trend continues to dominate headlines—early-stage presales catching attention in crypto news even with market downturns.

While major tokens like Ethereum dip and traders grow cautious, savvy investors are focusing on the best early-stage presales that could bring high returns in 2025 – Solaxy ($SOLX), BTC Bull ($BTCBULL), and MIND of Pepe ($MIND).

These low-cap opportunities often fly under the radar until it’s too late, making them some of the best cryptos to buy now for those with a high-risk appetite and an eye for growth.

If you're searching for the next top ICO before the crowd catches on, these presales might just be your best bet.

Let’s check out the details.

Best Early-Stage Presales to Buy in the Market Downturn – Quick List

Here is a quick list of the early-stage presales catching attention in crypto news even with market downturns:

Solaxy ($SOLX) – A Scalable Layer-2 Solution for dApps and Meme Coin Traders

– A Scalable Layer-2 Solution for dApps and Meme Coin Traders BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) – One of the Best Cryptos to Buy Now Before BTC Hits $150K

– One of the Best Cryptos to Buy Now Before BTC Hits $150K MIND of Pepe ($MIND) – AI-Powered Meme Coin for Smarter Crypto Trading

Best Early-Stage Presales to Buy in the Market Downturn – Detailed Analysis

Now, let’s go through a detailed analysis of these early-stage presales.

Solaxy ($SOLX) – A Scalable Layer-2 Solution for dApps and Meme Coin Traders

Solaxy ($SOLX) is trending as the first Layer-2 project built for Solana that could tackle the network’s most frustrating problems, like slow transactions and expensive fees when activity spikes.

Instead of overhauling Solana itself, Solaxy adds a second layer that handles transactions off the main chain and then finalizes them on Solana. The result is faster and cheaper activity that actually scales.

So far, Solaxy’s presale has already brought in nearly $28.2 million—an early sign that this project has real momentum. But it’s not just the funding that makes it one of the best early-stage presales at the moment. SOLX tokens will be used for staking, fees, and governance, and early supporters can earn staking rewards north of 145% APY.

With a smart contract audit from Coinsult already in the books and a cross-chain bridge to Ethereum in the works, Solaxy is one of the best crypto presales in the market.

Visit the Solaxy presale now

BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) – One of the Best Cryptos to Buy Now Before BTC Hits $150K

BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) is a meme coin with real utility, thanks to its unique Bitcoin reward system tied directly to price milestones. Instead of vague promises or speculative hype, BTC Bull offers something concrete – holders receive actual Bitcoin when BTC hits major price targets.

Rewards kick in at $150K and $200K, with a massive airdrop planned once Bitcoin reaches $250K. It's a simple idea with a big upside—especially for long-term BTC believers.

BTC Bull also features a built-in deflationary system that burns portions of the token supply as Bitcoin hits $125K, $175K, and $225K. This reduces the circulating supply over time, which could drive value even higher.

With over $4.2 million raised in its presale so far, BTC Bull is becoming one of the best early-stage presales to watch. Between its staking incentives, price milestone triggers, and clear vision, it’s one of the best cryptos to buy now and a strong contender for a top ICO in 2025.

Visit the BTC Bull presale now

MIND of Pepe ($MIND) – AI-Powered Meme Coin for Smarter Crypto Trading

MIND of Pepe ($MIND) brings artificial intelligence to improve crypto trading and create one of the best early-stage presales this year.

It’s built around an AI agent that watches platforms like X and Reddit, picks up on trends and changes in sentiment, and helps holders stay ahead of the market. The goal is simple – give everyday investors smarter tools without the usual complexity.

So far, MIND of Pepe has raised over $7.5 million during its presale. If you're on the lookout for one of the best cryptos to buy now, this one deserves a spot on your list.

Visit the MIND of Pepe presale now

The Bottom Line

Even with the broader market facing headwinds, early-stage presales catching attention in crypto news even with market downturns prove that excitement—and opportunity—are still alive in the space.

Early-stage presales like Solaxy, BTC Bull, and MIND of Pepe are currently some of the best new altcoins that are drawing millions in presale funding, not just for their hype, but for the value they could bring.

News.Az