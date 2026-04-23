Earthquake hits Caspian Sea off Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mild earthquake has been recorded in the Caspian Sea, according to Azerbaijan’s seismic monitoring authorities.

The tremor was detected at 09:57 local time with a magnitude of 3.2, occurring at a depth of 20 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing the Republican Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

Caspian Sea has experienced a series of minor seismic activities in recent periods, with authorities continuing to monitor tectonic movements in the region.

Seismologists say the latest quake was relatively weak and did not pose a threat to coastal areas, though it was recorded by regional monitoring stations.

The Caspian basin is a seismically active zone where small tremors are periodically observed due to underground geological movements.

Authorities continue to keep the situation under observation to track any further seismic activity in the area.

News.Az