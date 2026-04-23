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Latest Quake
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Latest Quake
Earthquake hits Caspian Sea off Azerbaijan
A mild earthquake has been recorded in the Caspian Sea, according to Azerbaijan’s seismic monitoring authorities.
23 Apr 2026-13:10
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