Earthquake in Peru leaves one dead, dozens injured

At least one person was killed and dozens more were injured in Peru after an earthquake struck the coastline near the capital city, Lima.

According to a series of posts on X from Peru's National Emergency Center, or COEN, and National Institute of Civil Defense, or INDECI, the 6.1-magnitude quake sent 36 people to hospitals around Lima, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Eleven of the injured have reportedly since been discharged, while the condition and nature of the injuries suffered by the 25 still hospitalized is unclear.

The death was reported to have occurred in Lima's Independencia district.

Fourteen health facilities were also damaged, as were 13 educational institutions. An unspecified number of homes were reported to have collapsed in the Mi Perú district in the province of Callao.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte Zegarra's office announced Sunday that the coastline was being monitored after the incident, which the United States Geological Survey measured as a 5.6-magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter about 14 miles southwest of Callao. A 3.6-magnitude aftershock was also reported in Callao province.

