EasyJet flight makes emergency landing in Newcastle

The EasyJet plane travelling from Copenhagen to Manchester made an emergency landing at Newcastle.

Flight U22238 landed just before 11pm this evening after a delayed departure from Copenhagen at 10.22pm CET, over half an hour later than scheduled, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The plane was due to arrive at Manchester Airport at 10.35pm GMT.

The flight company explained: “The disruption to [the] flight is outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance.” EasyJet issued an apology on their website: “We’re very sorry that your flight has now been diverted. This is due to a passenger welfare issue.”

The medical emergency meant another plane, Air France flight AFR1558, was placed in a holding pattern until the EasyJet flight landed. The plane will be refuelled then continue on its journey to Manchester, said EasyJet.

