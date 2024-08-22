ECDC warns of potential surge in imported mpox cases in Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has warned that while the risk of mpox virus remains low in Europe, there could be an increase in imported cases.

During an online seminar, ECDC expert Orlando Cenciarelli noted that the overall risk to the European population is currently very low, News.Az reports citing foreign media.He emphasized that although the disease generally has a mild course, individuals who have been in contact with mpox patients face a higher risk. Those with underlying health conditions and weakened immune systems may experience a "moderate and/or high" severity if infected.Cenciarelli also highlighted the potential for more imported cases, following the detection of Europe’s only case in Sweden on August 15. He urged European countries to be prepared to manage these cases and prevent further transmission.He further advised that vaccines should be offered only to those at risk of infection, individuals with severe illness, and those traveling to regions where transmission is likely, based on individual risk assessments.Last week, the WHO and Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared mpox a public health emergency of international and continental concern.According to the latest Africa CDC figures, as many as 17, 541 mpox cases and 517 deaths have so far been reported from 13 African countries.The Democratic Republic of the Congo, the epicenter of the current outbreak, accounts for 96% of all cases and 97% of all deaths reported in 2024.Congo has recorded 16,700 confirmed or suspected cases of mpox, including more than 570 deaths.South Africa recorded 24 confirmed cases, including three deaths, and Cameroon five confirmed cases, including two deaths. Burundi has over 100 cases, while Nigeria has 39, Liberia has five, Rwanda has four, Ivory Coast and Uganda have two each, and Kenya has one confirmed case.

News.Az