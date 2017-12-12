Ecologists predict cloudy weather

+ ↺ − 16 px

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 12. Drizzle is expected in some places at night.

North-western wind will be replaced by south-east wind in daytime, according to Azernews.

The temperature will be +5-8˚C at night, +9-13˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +5-7˚C at night, +10-12˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 768 mm mercury column to 773 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 60-65% in afternoon.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in morning. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be -1+4˚C at night, +7-12˚C in daytime, 0-4˚Cin mountains at night, +5-10˚C in daytime.

