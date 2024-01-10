Ecuador suspends mass events — Sports Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

All mass gatherings have been suspended in Ecuador due to the state of emergency, the Sports Ministry said.

"All mass events have been suspended in Ecuador in order to protect athletes, employees of corresponding organizations as well as citizens," the ministry said in a statement on its X page (formerly known as Twitter).

The decision covers the facilities run by the Sports Ministry as well as other recreational venues.

Ecuador plunged into a security crisis on January 7 after the head of the Los Choneros gang, who was known as Fito, broke out of prison, sparking uprisings in some penitentiary facilities. On January 8, Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency in the country. Thirteen fatalities have been confirmed by the authorities, while at least 70 people have been detained.

