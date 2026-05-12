UAE secretly attacks Iran - WSJ

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The United Arab Emirates has carried out military strikes on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The strikes, which the UAE has not publicly acknowledged, included an attack on a refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf, WSJ said, adding that the attack took place in early April, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

News.Az