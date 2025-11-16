Ecuadorian drug gang leader arrested in Spain years after faking death

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of Ecuador’s most wanted drug traffickers was arrested Sunday, years after faking his death and relocating to Spain, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said that Wilmer Chavarria, also known as “Pipo,” was captured in the Spanish city of Malaga in a joint operation with Spanish police. In a message on X, Spain's National Police posted a photo of Chavarria wearing a black and green track suit as he was escorted by police officers toward a patrol car.

Chavarria is believed to be the leader of Los Lobos, a drug trafficking group with around 8,000 fighters that was recently designated a terrorist organization by the United States. Los Lobos has been linked to political assassinations in Ecuador and has also been accused of working closely with Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Noboa said Chavarria faked his death in 2021 during the COVID pandemic, obtained a new identity and moved to Spain, from where he coordinated drug shipments, ordered assassinations and ran extortion rackets against gold mines in Ecuador.

Ecuador was one of the most peaceful countries in South America in the early 2010s. But the nation of 18 million people has experienced a spike in homicides and other violent crimes, as it becomes a key transit point for cocaine produced in neighboring Colombia and Peru. Drug trafficking gangs have attacked presidential candidates, municipal officials and journalists as they fight for control over ports and coastal cities.

Chavarria's capture comes as Ecuadorians vote on a four-part referendum, where they will be asked if the nation's constitution should be amended to allow foreign countries to run military bases in Ecuador.

Noboa has argued that this reform is necessary to further anti drug cooperation with countries like the United States and increase pressure on drug traffickers.

News.Az