EEU leaders will hold the first summit of the organization this year

The first meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union will be held this year, News.az reports citing TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council together with his counterparts from the Eurasian Economic Union (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia).

15 questions on the economic interaction of the members of the "Five" were submitted to the leaders for discussion.

The meeting, chaired by Kyrgyzstan, will be held by video conference.

In December last year, the previous EEU summit was held via video link to the pandemic.

The meeting will be chaired by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

In addition to the heads of the Eurasian Economic Union member states, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel will attend as observers.

News.Az