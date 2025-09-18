Egypt and Türkiye to conduct joint naval exercises in the Mediterranean

Egypt and Türkiye to conduct joint naval exercises in the Mediterranean

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye and Egypt will conduct joint naval drills at the end of September, signaling a further step towards strengthening their relations after a decade of tension.

The war games, running under the theme Friendship Sea, will take place in the eastern Mediterranean Sea from September 22 to 26, the Turkish Defence Ministry said, News.Az reports citing The National.

They will involve Turkish frigates, fast attack vessels, a submarine and F-16 fighter jets, alongside Egyptian naval units, the ministry added.

Commanders of the two navies are expected to observe drills on September 25, it said. There was no immediate confirmation from the Egyptian military on the naval drills with Türkiye.

Relations between Egypt and Türkiye – a long-time backer of the Muslim Brotherhood group – soured in 2013 following the removal by the Egyptian military of Mohammed Morsi, an Islamist whose one-year rule as president proved divisive.

News.Az