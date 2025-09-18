Turkish and Palestinian leaders hold talks in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Türkiye on Wednesday for an important visit as Israel’s military operation in Gaza continues to intensify.

Abbas was welcomed in the capital, where he is holding talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the President Complex in Beştepe, Ankara, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The meeting is expected to focus on the latest developments in Gaza, the humanitarian crisis and regional issues.

Following the meeting, Erdoğan will host a dinner in honor of the Palestinian leader.

Türkiye has long expressed its support for the Palestinian cause and has frequently called for an immediate end to Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Abbas is known for his historic speech in the Turkish Parliament in 2024, emphasizing that the Palestinian people would stand tall despite the Israeli strikes.

''Gaza is ours as a whole. We don't accept any solution that would divide our territories. There cannot be a Palestinian state without Gaza. Our people will not surrender,'' he promised.

News.Az