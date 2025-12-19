Egypt's PM ties Lebanon's stability to Arab security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated on Friday that Lebanon's stability is an "indivisible part" of the Arab region's overall stability and security. He emphasized that Egypt continues to work tirelessly to prevent further escalation between Lebanon and Israel.

Madbouly, who held separate talks with top Lebanese officials in Beirut, reiterated Egypt's firm disapproval of Israel's repeated violations of Lebanese territory and its occupation of five strategic positions in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Israel has refused to withdraw from the areas it still occupies in southern Lebanon and has continued its unrestrained attacks on Hezbollah, causing further casualties and destruction, even after a cease-fire agreement was reached on Nov. 27, 2024, aimed at ending the war with the Iran-backed group.

It also refrained from releasing Lebanese prisoners detained during the war and prevented displaced residents from returning to their border villages turned to ruin.

Israel has been imposing its own terms and operating with near-total freedom in Lebanon, insisting on Hezbollah's complete disarmament, even as the Lebanese Army has successfully removed the group's military presence along the border and south of the Litani River.

Hezbollah, greatly weakened by the war, has refrained from retaliating against Israel's continued attacks since accepting the truce deal.

Madbouly emphasized the need for Israel's "immediate and unconditional" withdrawal from all Lebanese territories and for respecting the truce agreement.

"Egypt spares no effort in continuing its diligent efforts to keep Lebanon away from any escalation," he told reporters after meeting Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

He emphasized that Lebanon's stability and national unity were "an indivisible part" of the security and stability of the entire Arab region.

Egypt has been exerting efforts for months to prevent Israel from expanding its attacks on Lebanon and launching another devastating war, by trying to advance proposals to resolve the issue of Hezbollah's complete disarmament -- an Israeli demand that Hezbollah firmly rejects.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said his country was counting on Egypt's support "during this difficult phase," expressing hope that efforts being exerted "to consolidate stability in Lebanon and to establish peace" in the region would succeed.

Madbouly's visit, which focused on consolidating bilateral ties and boosting cooperation between the two countries, came while the "Mechanism" committee charged with monitoring the implementation of the 2024 cease-fire agreement was holding a meeting on the Lebanese-Israel border.

News.Az