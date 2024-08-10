Egypt says Israel lacks political will to end Gaza war
- 10 Aug 2024 11:36
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- World
Egypt said on Saturday Israel’s “deliberate killing” of unarmed Palestinians shows that it lacks a political will to end the war in Gaza, News.az reports citing Al Arabiya .Egypt’s foreign ministry statement came after more than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a Gaza school sheltering displaced people, according to the official Palestinian news agency.
The Israeli army said it had hit a Hamas command center.