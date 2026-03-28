Washington sues online platform allows bets on Iran news

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The US state of Washington has filed a lawsuit against Kalshi, accusing the platform of operating as an unlicensed gambling service.

Attorney General Nick Brown said the site markets itself as a “prediction market” but in reality allows users to place bets on future events, including developments related to Iran, News.Az reports.

Kalshi enables users to trade on the likelihood of real-world outcomes, such as election results, economic indicators and geopolitical events. Some active markets reportedly include predictions on when Washington and Tehran might reach a nuclear deal or when exiled figure Reza Pahlavi could return to Iran.

Washington is suing Kalshi for running an illegal betting operation. Kalshi tries to deceive governments and consumers by calling itself a ‘prediction market.’ If you spend a minute on their website, you’ll clock that this is a gambling site. They claim to offer a new financial… pic.twitter.com/EDgjmfnZFA — Attorney General Nick Brown (@AGOWA) March 27, 2026

State officials argue that such activities fall under gambling regulations, despite the platform’s positioning as a financial trading service.

Unlike rival platforms such as Polymarket, Kalshi avoids offering markets tied directly to active conflict scenarios, such as the timing of a potential US ground operation.

News.Az