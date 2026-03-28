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Washington sues online platform allows bets on Iran news

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Washington sues online platform allows bets on Iran news
Photo: Reuters

The US state of Washington has filed a lawsuit against Kalshi, accusing the platform of operating as an unlicensed gambling service.

Attorney General Nick Brown said the site markets itself as a “prediction market” but in reality allows users to place bets on future events, including developments related to Iran, News.Az reports.

Kalshi enables users to trade on the likelihood of real-world outcomes, such as election results, economic indicators and geopolitical events. Some active markets reportedly include predictions on when Washington and Tehran might reach a nuclear deal or when exiled figure Reza Pahlavi could return to Iran.

 

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State officials argue that such activities fall under gambling regulations, despite the platform’s positioning as a financial trading service.

Unlike rival platforms such as Polymarket, Kalshi avoids offering markets tied directly to active conflict scenarios, such as the timing of a potential US ground operation.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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