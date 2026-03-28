Luka Doncic faces suspension after 16th tech

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Luka Dončić is once again facing a potential one-game suspension after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The incident occurred in the third quarter, when Dončić was called for an offensive foul and later involved in a brief altercation with Nets forward Ziaire Williams. Both players were handed technical fouls, while a separate contact incident was reviewed but not upgraded, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Under NBA rules, a player is automatically suspended for one game without pay after receiving 16 technical fouls in a season. Dončić had narrowly avoided a suspension just days earlier when the league rescinded a previous technical following review.

If the latest call stands, the Lakers star is expected to miss the team’s upcoming matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Despite the disciplinary concerns, Dončić remains in outstanding form, leading the league in scoring and recording 30 or more points in 12 consecutive games — the longest streak of his career. He has also reached 43 games with 30+ points this season, matching franchise legends in one of the top scoring campaigns in Lakers history.

News.Az