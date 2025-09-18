Egypt says missing Pharaoh’s bracelet stolen, melted for gold

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 3,000-year-old gold bracelet belonging to Pharaoh Amenemope has been stolen and melted down, Egypt’s Interior Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The bracelet, decorated with lapis lazuli beads, vanished on September 9 from a conservation laboratory safe. Initially feared smuggled abroad, the investigation revealed that a museum restoration specialist had stolen the piece, later selling it to a chain of traders in Cairo’s historic jewelry district. The gold was ultimately recast by a smelter, erasing the ancient artifact, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities arrested the suspects and seized proceeds worth 194,000 Egyptian pounds ($4,000) from the sale.

The theft comes just weeks before the highly anticipated November opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum near the Giza Pyramids, a showcase of Egypt’s rich antiquities and a cornerstone for its tourism sector.

News.Az