Egypt welcomes Syria-SDF ceasefire deal

Egypt has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes an agreement to begin a phased integration process.

In a statement issued today, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Egypt's steadfast position on the necessity of preserving Syria's unity and supporting its national institutions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The statement also expressed Egypt's continued support for all efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement that fulfills the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability, and development, and paves the way for recovery and reconstruction.

