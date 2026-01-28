Egypt advocates for diplomacy during calls with Iran FM, US envoy

Egypt's foreign minister held separate phone calls with Iran's foreign minister and the US special envoy, emphasizing the need for diplomacy and creating conditions to restart Iran-US dialogue amid escalating regional tensions.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry announced that Badr Abdelatty, the country’s foreign minister, held two separate telephone conversations—one with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and another with Steve Witkoff, the United States’ special envoy to West Asia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Abdelatty emphasized the importance of commitment to diplomatic channels and the need to create appropriate conditions for the resumption of dialogue between the United States and Iran.

Al Mayadeen reported that the talks focused on the latest regional developments amid rising tensions in the region.

During the calls, Abdelatty underscored the necessity of intensifying efforts to de-escalate tensions and work toward restoring calm in order to prevent the region from entering new cycles of instability.

He also highlighted the importance of creating a conducive environment for prioritizing diplomatic solutions and achieving sustainable political agreements that support regional security and stability.

Abdelatty further stressed the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels and establishing the necessary conditions for restarting dialogue between the United States and Iran, with the aim of reaching a comprehensive agreement on the nuclear issue that takes into account the interests of all parties and contributes to regional and international security and stability.

