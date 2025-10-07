Egyptian and French leaders discuss ways to immediately end Gaza war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone on Tuesday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss ways to immediately halt the war in the Gaza Strip, as well as the ongoing efforts being made in this regard.

Both sides also addressed the negotiations hosted by Egypt for the relevant parties to implement the plan announced by US President Donald Trump to end the war, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

During the call, the pair lauded Trump’s plan and stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire, expanding the unhindered flow of humanitarian and relief aid into the Gaza enclave, exchanging hostages and prisoners, in addition to immediately initiating Gaza redevelopment process without displacing the Palestinian people from their territory, the Egyptian Presidency reported in a statement.

Both leaders agreed to continue consultations regarding their steadfast efforts to end the war and the humanitarian catastrophe engulfing the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

News.Az