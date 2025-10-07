Israel–Palestine conflict over 24 hours: Talks begin in Egypt amid rising tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Diplomatic efforts to end the prolonged Israel–Hamas war gained momentum yesterday as indirect negotiations officially began in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, the talks focus on a U.S.-drafted peace and ceasefire plan, marking the most significant diplomatic engagement between the two sides in months, News.az reports.

The discussions are centered on a multi-phase proposal that includes a partial Israeli military withdrawal, a halt to hostilities, and a large-scale hostage-prisoner exchange. Senior Hamas figure Khalil al-Hayya is leading the group’s delegation, while U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are participating as key mediators. Despite cautious optimism, major disagreements persist, particularly over Hamas’s disarmament, the governance of Gaza after the war, and the sequencing of hostage releases and ceasefire steps.

As negotiations unfolded, Israeli airstrikes continued across Gaza, killing at least 19 people on Monday alone. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that the total death toll since the outbreak of the war has surpassed 67,000. Humanitarian conditions in the enclave remain catastrophic, with medical services, food distribution, water supply, and electricity infrastructure severely disrupted by months of bombardment and blockades.

Beyond Gaza, Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, killing two individuals, one of whom was reportedly linked to Hezbollah’s air defense. Meanwhile, Israel sealed the main road to Gaza City, urging remaining residents to evacuate southward and warning against return.

The talks coincided with the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, which killed 1,200 people in Israel and triggered the ongoing war. Commemorative events were held across Israel, led by families of victims who increasingly criticize the government’s handling of hostage negotiations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that all remaining hostages—both living and deceased—could potentially be returned by the end of the week under the draft deal, though no agreement has yet been finalized.

Internationally, political tensions rose as Italy banned a planned pro-Palestinian rally in Bologna, citing security concerns, while the Vatican sharply condemned Israel’s military actions, calling them “an ongoing massacre.” U.S. President Donald Trump urged negotiators to “move fast,” warning that delays could lead to further escalation.

Despite some positive signals, mediators warned that reaching a final deal may take time, as both sides navigate complex security, political, and humanitarian issues. The coming days are expected to be decisive in determining whether these talks can produce the first comprehensive ceasefire since the war began.

News.Az