Egyptian, Palestinian officials discuss U.S. ceasefire proposal

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh discussed over the phone the latest developments in the U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza on Saturday, Egypt's foreign ministry said, News.az reports citing CNN.

Abdelatty stressed that a halt to fighting must ensure Palestinians remain on their land without displacement, reject annexation plans, preserve the unity of the West Bank and Gaza, and launch early recovery and reconstruction, the ministry statement said.

He added that Egypt hopes international efforts would secure a full ceasefire, ease the humanitarian crisis, and allow more aid into the enclave.

Al-Sheikh emphasized the importance of building on the "positive momentum" of the ceasefire plan to end nearly two years of war and prevent further humanitarian catastrophe. He praised Egypt's role in seeking to safeguard Palestinian rights.

The call came a day after Hamas's announcement that it had accepted the U.S. proposal in principle and was ready to open mediated talks. Cairo welcomed the Hamas statement, describing the stance as a sign of commitment by Palestinian factions to end a "dark chapter" in the region.

Meanwhile, two U.S. envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, headed to Egypt on Saturday to discuss details of the plan, including the release of hostages in Gaza, the White House said. Israeli forces, however, continued deadly strikes across the territory despite a U.S. call to halt fire.

The U.S. proposal calls for a ceasefire, a phased Israeli withdrawal, international oversight of reconstruction, and the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Regional and international powers broadly welcomed Hamas's response, urging both sides to seize the chance to end the war and ease civilian suffering.

Gaza health authorities say Israel's offensive has killed 67,074 Palestinians and wounded 169,430 since the conflict began on Oct. 7, 2023. They also reported that another 459 people, including 154 children, have died from famine and malnutrition.

Egypt has repeatedly rejected any forced displacement of Gazans and says it will continue working with Arab, Islamic, and international partners for a permanent ceasefire and reconstruction of the enclave.

