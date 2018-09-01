Yandex metrika counter

Eight suffer in explosion at Bayernoil plant in Bavaria

  • World
  • Share
Eight suffer in explosion at Bayernoil plant in Bavaria

Eight people suffered in an explosion at Bayernoil oil refinery in Vohburg an der Donau (Bavaria).

Eight people suffered in an explosion at Bayernoil oil refinery in Vohburg an der Donau (Bavaria).

Report informs citing Bild that three people were hospitalized with severe injuries. Due to heavy smoke, caused by explosion and subsequent fire, 1,800 people had to leave their houses.

The cause of the incident is still unknown. 

News.az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      