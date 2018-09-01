Eight suffer in explosion at Bayernoil plant in Bavaria

Eight people suffered in an explosion at Bayernoil oil refinery in Vohburg an der Donau (Bavaria).

Report informs citing Bild that three people were hospitalized with severe injuries. Due to heavy smoke, caused by explosion and subsequent fire, 1,800 people had to leave their houses.

The cause of the incident is still unknown.

