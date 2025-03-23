Ekrem İmamoğlu has been suspended from his position, according to the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was arrested in a corruption investigation, has been suspended from his duties by the Ministry of Interior, News.Az informs.

In the context of the "corruption" investigation against the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM), 48 out of 89 suspects were arrested, while judicial control measures were decided for 41 others. In the "city consensus" investigation, the prosecutor's request for the arrest of İmamoğlu was rejected.

In the statement made regarding the decision from the Ministry of Interior, it was stated: "Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu has been arrested based on the decision dated 23.03.2025 and inquiry number 2025/347 of the Istanbul 10th Criminal Court of Peace for the crimes of Illegally Recording Personal Data, Accepting Bribes, Tampering with the Tender of Public Institutions or Organizations, and Establishing an Organization for the Purpose of Committing Crimes; he has been suspended from his duties by the Ministry of Interior as a temporary measure in accordance with Article 127 of the Constitution and Article 47 of the Municipal Law No. 5393."