Election of Azerbaijan as COP29 host by unanimous decision is a big honor for us - President
- 26 Apr 2024 05:10
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
“Being elected by a unanimous decision as the host country for COP29 is really a big honor for us,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the High-Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin on April 26, News.Az reports.
“We consider it as a sign of respect from the international community to Azerbaijan and to what we're doing, in particular, in the area of green energy,” the Azerbaijani leader pointed out.