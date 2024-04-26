Election of Azerbaijan as COP29 host by unanimous decision is a big honor for us - President

“Being elected by a unanimous decision as the host country for COP29 is really a big honor for us,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the High-Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin on April 26, News.Az reports.

“We consider it as a sign of respect from the international community to Azerbaijan and to what we're doing, in particular, in the area of green energy,” the Azerbaijani leader pointed out.

