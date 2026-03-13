Merz: Germany does not want to become part of Iran war

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Germany has no intention of becoming involved in the conflict with Iran and does not plan to provide military protection for shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Speaking during a visit to Norway, Merz said there was no reason for Berlin to consider deploying military assets to safeguard vessels in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian attacks have recently been reported.

“Germany is not part of this war and we do not want to become part of it,” the German leader said.

News.Az