China's Chery set to debut diesel PHEV ute in Australia

Chery Automobile is set to introduce the first diesel plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) pickup truck in Australia in the fourth quarter of this year.

The model, internally codenamed KP31, was previously unveiled in China under the name Rely P3X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It features a 2.5-liter internal combustion engine (ICE) and is expected to offer a 1-ton payload capacity.

The Chinese automaker, known for its expanding global footprint, has been actively developing its presence in the pickup truck segment. Last year, Chery launched the Rely R08 in the domestic Chinese market with a starting price of 88,800 yuan (approximately $12,850). The model quickly expanded into overseas markets, including Latin America and the Middle East, where it is marketed in some countries as the Chery Himla.

Chery has announced plans to establish Rely as an independent brand dedicated to a broad lineup of pickup trucks. The current range already includes the Rely R08, Rely R08 Pro, and Rely R08 EV. In addition, the company previewed two concept models last year — the P2X and the P3X — which are intended to become part of the Rely portfolio. On February 23, Chery officials confirmed that the Rely P3X will enter the Australian market under the Chery brand later this year.

The Rely P3X was showcased in Australia as a concept vehicle, with the production version scheduled to go on sale locally in Q4 2026. Also known by its codename KP31, the model has been under development, and last year Chery Commercial Vehicle (Shandong) issued a tender for final assembly equipment related to the project.

Visually, the Chery KP31 concept is a large dual-cab ute measuring 5,610 mm in length. It features boxy styling, circular headlights, prominent bumpers, and protective plastic body cladding. At first glance, its design bears resemblance to a slightly rounded Jeep Gladiator. The concept rides on BF Goodrich all-terrain tires and includes large side mirrors, conventional door handles, and an illuminated Chery badge.

Chery claims the KP31 will be the world’s first pickup equipped with a diesel PHEV powertrain. Under the hood is a 2.5-liter diesel engine with a reported thermal efficiency of 47%. Details regarding the electric component of the powertrain have not yet been disclosed. However, a diesel-PHEV platform was previously presented in China, featuring a traditional four-wheel-drive system and a battery pack integrated into the rear section of the frame.

The company states that the diesel PHEV ute will offer a 1-ton payload and a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tons. It is said to be optimized for highway driving, with 30% less vibration and 10% lower fuel consumption compared to conventional setups. Full technical specifications for the Chery KP31 (Rely P3X) have not yet been released.

The KP31 will enter a highly competitive Australian market segment, where established models such as the BYD Shark 6 and the GWM Cannon Alpha Hi4 (Shanhai Poer) are already present. Chery aims to differentiate itself by offering a diesel-powered plug-in hybrid system. Looking ahead, the automaker plans to introduce a petrol-powered PHEV variant of the ute to the Australian market in 2027.

