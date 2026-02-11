Elliott builds stake in London Stock Exchange Group

+ ↺ − 16 px

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has built a significant stake in the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), according to a report by the Financial Times citing sources familiar with the matter.

The move signals Elliott’s growing interest in influencing the performance and strategic direction of one of Europe’s most important financial market operators. According to the report, the hedge fund has already started engaging with LSEG management to push for measures aimed at improving the group’s overall performance, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While details about the size of the stake and Elliott’s specific demands have not been publicly disclosed, the firm is well known for taking active roles in companies where it invests, often advocating operational, financial, or structural changes to unlock shareholder value.

News.Az